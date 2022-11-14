A Winton muso will be among the 28 rising music artists studying at The Academy in Tamworth in January 2023.
Brought up with horses, cattle, and country music, Winton muso Wade Forster grew up on his family's cattle station and was raised as a cowboy.
During his first years out of school, he fell in love with music to the point where he bought a guitar from Facebook Marketplace for $100 and learnt to play.
His passion for old school country music is beyond measure, playing songs of years past at rodeos, surrounded by friends.
His first single, 'Oneida', a cover of a Tyler Childers song, received great feedback from Australia and international listeners.
While currently working on his debut album, which is due to be released at the end of 2022, Mr Forster is set to take part in the intensive country music educational program at Tamworth's Country music Academy in January 2023, in the lead-up to the annual Tamworth Country Music Festival.
The only course of its kind in the world provides students with opportunities they may not otherwise have, and numbers of students have increased for next year.
During the course, the students are immersed in all aspects of the music business, musical performance, songwriting, promotion, and recording, among other aspects of making a career in music, all from top industry insiders including Kasey Chambers, The Buckleys, Ashleigh Dallas, and Amber Lawrence.
Covering ages from 18 to 61 this coming year, students will travel from as far away as the Northern Territory, South Australia, Victoria, Queensland and throughout NSW.
"This is the premier music business educational opportunity in Australia," director Lyn Bowtell said.
"It has been a challenging three years in the music business, and we sadly had to cancel junior and senior courses during that time, but we cannot wait to get back to doing what we love the most.
"My highlight of The Academy is seeing the growth the students experience during their time in the course."
The intensive and residential nature of the course means students and staff members bond quickly and students discover like-minded friends, with many of these friendships lasting for life.
"The relationships that students and staff members form, are priceless for everyone and assist in the development of the students as artists," general manager Roger Corbett said.
Students will also have the chance to co-write with 2022 Toyota Star Maker Max Jackson and Golden Guitar winners Allan Caswell and Aleyce Simmonds.
