Police investigating an alleged hit-and-run in Mount Isa have renewed their appeal for information, calling for witnesses or anybody with footage of the crash to come forward.
According to investigators, a 30-year-old Healy man died after being hit by a car on Moore Crescent, Mornington at about 1.20am on November 5.
Mount Isa District Crime and Support Services Detective Acting Inspector Meagan Johnson urged any witnesses, or those with CCTV or dash camera footage of the area that morning to make themselves known to Police.
"We are renewing our appeal for information to anyone who may have been in the Mornington or Mount Isa area in the early hours of Saturday, November 5 between 12am and 3am to please contact police as investigations into the incident continue" she said.
"We would like to thank all community members who have already assisted with police enquiries so far, every piece of information assists us with the investigation."
Any information for Police can be reported through Policelink, by either submitting an online form or by calling 131 444.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.