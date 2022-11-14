More than 100 years after the guns of the Western Front fell silent, members of the Mount Isa community gathered to pay their respects to the nation's fallen service personnel.
About 100 people took time out of their day to attend the November 11 ceremony at the Civic Centre cenotaph, hosted in collaboration between the RSL Mount Isa Sub Branch and Mount Isa City Council.
Many attendees had pre-purchased poppies and other merchandise at a sales day the weekend before the service.
However, for those without, poppies were also available for purchase on the day and all proceeds were returned to the Sub Branch for welfare and social activities.
Father Mick Lowcock gave an address and led attendees in prayer, with another speech delivered by guest speaker Warrant Officer Class Two Rick Leeman.
At 11am, Mount Isa residents fell silent for one minute to reflect on the loss and suffering caused by war, commemorating those who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Following the service attendees were invited to a function at the Mount Isa Irish Club.
The RSL Mount Isa Sub Branch thanked those who contributed to the service, including Mayor Danielle Slade who gave the Remembrance Day address and Jason Corradi who was the Master of Ceremonies.
The organisation also thanked Father Mick and Warrant Officer Leeman, as well as bugler Keith Cox and Mary Jane Caldwell who was the bagpiper on the day.
They would also like to thank Councillor George Fortune, Traeger MP Robbie Katter, and all community members who laid wreaths and who were in attendance at the service.
For enquiries about the RSL Mount Isa Sub Branch, contact president Jonathan Visser on 0407 134 494.
