A Mount Isa police officer with a passion for music is dropping her new single inspired by friendly, remote pubs to celebrate culture in outback Queensland.
Cath Purcell will release 'Tractor Club' Friday, November 18, the second single off her EP following her last release, 'No Night Like This'.
Purcell said she wrote the song about how socialising in outback pubs is better than visiting bars in big cities.
"The chorus is written around all of the good things that happen when you find somewhere to socialise in the outback," she said.
"There's no cover charge to get in, no wait lines, there's always someone to talk to, good conversation to be had with whoever is there, and in this case the beer is free.
"I hope to really promote the outback and the experience that you can walk into a bar where people are engaging and friendly and there's always a story to be told. That's my favourite thing about country life."
'Tractor Club' was written by Garth Porter and Purcell and will be released with an accompanying music video.
Purcell has always had a passion for music but began taking it seriously in 2017 after the Queensland Music Festival visited Mount Isa with the Songs that Made Me project aimed at female songwriters.
"From there I have persisted with it and have been inspired by different people along the way and I've let that take me somewhere further," she said.
"It's something that has just transpired along the way and gotten bigger. I've always maintained it while still working full time.
"Once this is released I'll continue with the goal of writing an album and I'm hoping next year to also finally get a tour together. That's been a long time coming while waiting for restrictions to ease."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.