Mount Isa singer to release new song celebrating outback pubs

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
November 16 2022 - 8:00am
Mount Isa musician Cath Purcell will release her second single Tractor Club on Friday, November 18. Picture supplied

A Mount Isa police officer with a passion for music is dropping her new single inspired by friendly, remote pubs to celebrate culture in outback Queensland.

