Budgetary matters were the order of the day at the recent ordinary council meeting, where councillors voted to accept both the 2021/2022 annual report and an overview of the council's current financial status.
According to the October 2022 Finance Overview Report, Mount Isa City Council's finances up to the end of October were performing better than anticipated in this year's budget.
Deputy Mayor, Councillor Phil Barwick, said the report showed revenue streams were looking "quite healthy", and some areas where the council under-performed were not cause for concern at this stage.
"Revenue is showing up for the period due to rates being issued and reserve lease fees being issued as well," he said.
"It's looking quite healthy.
"Parts of the revenue are showing down...that's mainly due to the water dividend being budgeted for across the year. Recurring expenses are holding quite well within budget...and are subject to review of course."
According to the report, revenue collected to date from rates and other levies was 48 per cent higher than than targeted, while other income was 68 per cent lower than expected.
Cr Barwick said overdue rates were an issue that did need addressing, as although the total amount had fallen since September, some bills had.
"There's been a significant jump in the 181 to 365 days arrears," he said.
"That jump is pushing out our overdue rates quite considerably. I'll also note there's still not much reduction in the over 365 days rates arrears...which is an increasing problem for us."
The full budget review for the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year is expected to be tabled later in 2022.
The council also voted to receive the annual report for the 2021/2022 financial year, however Councillor Peta MacRae said.
"It's important we go through that document with a fine-toothed comb," Cr MacRae said.
"I've picked up a few omissions while I've been checking it out...have a good look at that and pass those changes that they'd like to see onto the CEO."
Acting CEO Dale Dickson was given the authority to make these changes and finalise the draft report ahead of its release.
