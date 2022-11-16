The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa City Council's finances are in good shape according to a recent report

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
November 16 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa City Council's finances are in good stead according to a recent report. Picture from YouTube

Budgetary matters were the order of the day at the recent ordinary council meeting, where councillors voted to accept both the 2021/2022 annual report and an overview of the council's current financial status.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.