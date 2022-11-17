Traeger MP Robbie Katter has repeated his calls for tougher youth sentencing after findings of a review into youth justice legislation were released.
This also comes after the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) said the current youth justice system was in crisis and called for swift action.
Mr Katter has previously campaigned for relocating young offenders, and said to do so would better protect communities in Queensland's north west.
"We want to see stricter youth justice laws in place and an alternative sentencing model - known as Relocation Sentencing - trialled as matter of urgency," he said.
"Get these kids out of town and removed from the environments that have led them down this path.
"Give them, and our communities, a chance."
A review into changes to the Youth Justice Act made in 2021 authored by former Police Commissioner Bob Atkinson was released this week.
It states that stricter bail conditions, broader police powers to deal with hooning and a trial of metal detecting wands to deter knife crime had noticeable success.
Youth Justice Minister Leanne Linard said the review, which considered the six-month period after the changes came into effect, showed the new laws were working.
"We have put community safety first since we came into government and when Queenslanders said they wanted more done, we did more," Ms Linard said.
"When we made amendments to the Youth Justice Act last year, we were determined to make the small number of serious repeat offenders more accountable for their behaviour.
"And this review shows we've done just that - there has been a decrease in the proportion of serious recidivist offenders on bail, in line with the presumption against bail reform.
"Our bail laws are among the toughest in the nation and it means more offenders are being remanded in custody, which means Queensland communities are safer."
On Monday, the ABC's Four Corners aired a report on the nation's juvenile detention centres, and in a statement following the episode, the AHRC said the youth justice system across Australia was in crisis.
Australia's National Children's Commissioner Anne Hollonds said serious consideration needed to be given to raising the age of criminal responsibility.
"All governments need to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 14 years and implement evidence-based prevention, early intervention and diversion programs," she said.
"Australia's punitive approach is misguided and out-of-step internationally.
"We need a national taskforce to address the underlying causes of youth crime, with national leadership and collaboration across jurisdictions."
The Traeger MP said this would be a step backward.
"The KAP is calling on the Palaszczuk Labor Government to formally withdraw from any national discussions in relation to raising the age of the criminal responsibility, which would effectively destroy any legal avenue for dealing with youth offenders under 14," Mr Katter said.
"The level of harm that could be wrought on the community as a result would be unbearable."
