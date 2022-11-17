The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Police open investigation after man hospitalised with stab wounds at Mount Isa

JC
By Jordan Crick
November 17 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police established a crime scene on November 14 after a Mount Isa man was found with stab wounds on Miles Street.

Police have launched an investigation after a Mount Isa man was hospitalised with stab wounds on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.