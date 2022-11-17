Police have launched an investigation after a Mount Isa man was hospitalised with stab wounds on Monday night.
Officers declared a crime scene on Miles Street after the 24-year-old was found with three stab wounds about 9.45pm.
He was transported to Mount Isa Hospital in a stable condition after the incident.
Anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Miles Street between 8.30-10pm on November 14 and witnessed the incident is urged to contact police.
If you have information, contact Policelink using the online suspicious activity form at police.qld.gov.au/reporting
Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or make a report online at crimestoppersqld.com.au.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
