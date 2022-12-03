The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

The Traeger MP said he is sceptical of job forecasts produced for the Queensland Government

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
December 4 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katter claims renewables boom could be a bust for jobs

Traeger MP Robbie Katter says he is sceptical of job figures touted by the state government as part of its Queensland Energy and Jobs plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.