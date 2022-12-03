Katter claims renewables boom could be a bust for jobs

Traeger MP Robbie Katter says he is sceptical of job figures touted by the state government as part of its Queensland Energy and Jobs plan.
Mr Katter said forecasts that the plan would create tens of thousands of jobs were misleading, citing a 2020 report by the Clean Energy Council.
The report said there was some overlap between jobs in renewable energy and coal mining, however some professions like drilling, mining and shot firing would disappear which required strategic planning and investment.
"[The state government is] just trying to save some save face in these coal mining towns," Mr Katter said.
"If they were serious about maintaining jobs in regional areas they would be having conversations about bioenergy and biofuels."
Mr Katter also questioned Energy Minister Mick de Brenni about current jobs, who said there were 446 full-time equivalent roles in the state's renewable energy sector compared to 788 in coal and gas electricity generation.
Independent modelling produced for the Department of Energy and Public Works predicted that between 2030 and 2040, as many as 28,500 direct jobs would be supported each year through the policy.
The report, produced by EY, also predicted 70 per cent of these would be in regional Queensland and a further 35,000 indirect jobs in industries like hospitality would also be created.
The EY report also claimed the number of jobs would be "over and above" what will likely be created as sectors like green hydrogen become more viable.
Mr Katter said his own experience with projects in North West Queensland differed.
"They may say there's jobs in constructing the infrastructure that goes in place, but outside of that there's there's barely any operating jobs," he said.
"From my observations of the Normanton Solar Farm and the Kennedy Energy Park in Hughenden, the jobs they promised just aren't there.
"It's the same people that did the reports on the gas royalties and told us everything we needed to hear just to get the deal done.
"None of it added up and it still doesn't stack up today...I think we'll be wandering around scratching our heads and look at each other in 10, 20 years time, wondering where the jobs went."
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
