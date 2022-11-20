The North West Star
Opinion

OPINION: 'Enough is enough' when it comes to crime

By Jason Brandon
November 20 2022 - 4:00pm
Jason Brandon says local Labor party members are seeking meaningful action on violent crime. File photo

The members of the Mount Isa branch of the Australian Labor Party (ALP) have long been concerned about the rising violent "crime against the person" in the North West and in particular Mount Isa.

