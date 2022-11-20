OPINION: 'Enough is enough' when it comes to crime

The members of the Mount Isa branch of the Australian Labor Party (ALP) have long been concerned about the rising violent "crime against the person" in the North West and in particular Mount Isa.
Our local members of the ALP have been frustrated by observing our local politicians seeking headlines in the media, but achieving precious little by way of actual results.
The members of the local ALP branch have bitten the bullet and asked the tough questions and addressed the real underlying problems with the decision makers.
They recently invited the Minister for Youth Justice Leanne Linard to attend a meeting of the branch in Mount Isa.
This was followed by a visit from the State Secretary of the Queensland ALP Kate Flanders and the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee investigating this issue, Corinne MacMillan.
Members of the local ALP took the opportunity to inform these politicians of the severe impact these violent and criminal actions are having on a peaceful community which will soon be celebrating 100 years of providing the wealth and massive working opportunities to so many Queenslanders, as well as the massive royalties to our Queensland Government.
Enough is enough, and branch members feel that unless hard hitting legislation is introduced serving politicians will suffer at the ballot box at the first opportunity.
We also run the risk of people taking the law into their own hands, and that is something nobody wants or can tolerate.
Emotions were high as local members of the party shared their own experiences as they reported on violence being inflicted on them.
One member of the local branch reported to party members and the visiting politicians of an assault on their person that occurred just one day prior to the meeting.
Party members call upon the politicians to understand the depth of concern in our community and request that legislation be introduced that is specially tailored to impose penalties on the perpetrators of these violent acts.
Jason Brandon is the president of the Mount Isa branch of the Australian Labor Party.
