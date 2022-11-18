Police officers investigating an alleged serious assault in Mount Isa have called for public assistance.
According to police, a 23-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both from Pioneer, were walking along Abel Smith Parade about 11.50pm on November 5.
Police say the pair were approached by a group of unknown people who started a verbal altercation and threw items at the woman.
The man was allegedly assaulted by members of the group when he attempted to intervene, and police say he suffered major facial injuries that required hospital treatment.
The woman also suffered minor injuries in the incident, police allege.
Investigators say they wish to speak to the occupants of a white dual cab utility and other pedestrians who may have stopped to help the pair after the alleged assault.
Police have asked for any witnesses, or drivers with dash camera footage of Abel Smith Parade and Delacour Drive, Mount Isa from 11.30pm on November 5 to the early hours of November 6 to come forward.
Any information for police can be reported through Policelink, by either submitting an online form or by calling 131 444.
