The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Hot weather to remain for North West Queensland

JC
By Jeremy Cook
November 21 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North West Queensland is in for a mostly sunny week with the possibility of a few showers over the weekend. File picture.

Hot conditions look set to remain for North West Queensland after a series of heatwave warnings were issued towards the back end of last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.