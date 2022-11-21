Hot conditions look set to remain for North West Queensland after a series of heatwave warnings were issued towards the back end of last week.
A severe to low-intensity heatwave warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology on Friday, November 18 for parts of North Queensland and the Gulf Country.
For the week ahead, the Bureau's forecast for Mount Isa shows maximum temperatures hovering around the mid to high thirties.
Partly cloudy skies are expected for Tuesday with south easterly winds of up to 25km/h becoming southerly in the late evening. Temperatures will reach a top of 34 and a low of 21 degrees.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with temperatures reaching a top of 36 degrees and a minimum of 20 degrees overnight. Sun protection is recommended from 8:20am to 4:30pm with the UV Index predicted to reach an extreme rating of 13.
Thursday will bring similar conditions and a light 5 per cent chance of rain with temperatures hitting a maximum of 38 degrees before falling to a minimum of 21 degrees overnight.
Friday will be sunny with the Bureau also predicting a 10 per cent chance of rain and south easterly winds of up to 20km/h. Temperatures will rise to a top of 39 degrees and a low of 23.
Heading in to the weekend, residents can expect the possibility of a few showers with up to 6mm of rain falling on Saturday and up to 20mm falling on Sunday.
Temperatures will remain hot over the weekend despite the potential for showers, hitting a maximum of 38 degrees on Saturday and 36 degrees on Sunday.
It will be hot up in the Gulf too with a medium chance of rain falling in Normanton from Tuesday through to Thursday before possible storms over the weekend.
As for the lake levels, Mount Isa Water Board reports Lake Moondarra is sitting at 34.5 per cent capacity, while Lake Julius is at 87.3 per cent.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
