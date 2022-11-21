Residents in the remote local government area of Diamantina have elected two new councillors after a November by-election.
The Electoral Commission of Queensland declared Sharon Purcell and Kerry Morton the winners on November 15 after all postal votes were returned and counted.
The by-election was called following the resignations of Cr Don Rayment and Cr Doug Cooms from the Diamantina Shire Council in August and September.
Electoral Commissioner Pat Vidgen said Sharon Purcell received 20 per cent of the votes and Kerry Morton 16 per cent in the by-election, which was conducted by full postal ballot.
"The official election day was November 5 and electors then had ten days to return their postal votes so they could be added to the count," Mr Vidgen said.
"When that deadline passed yesterday, on Wednesday, November 15, Sharon Purcell was clearly in the lead, with a number of candidates in a close race for the second councillor position."
The Diamantina Shire is one of the smallest local government areas by population in the state, with just 292 people. Despite this, the community attracts up to 120,000 visitors per year.
Mr Vidgen said all votes received at the Diamantina Shire by-election were formal or valid, which was an outstanding result.
"There are a number of specific steps electors need to take when voting by postal ballot, so it is impressive to see that 100 per cent of the votes returned were formal," he said.
"Diamantina Shire residents have done a great job of making sure their votes counted at this by-election."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.