North West Queensland's CopperString project has been given the go ahead by the Federal Government as the wait continues for confirmation on a start date.
The 1000 kilometre, high voltage electricity transmission network passed its final environmental hurdle after receiving federal approval under the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.
However, pressure has continued to mount on the Queensland Government to confirm when the project will commence construction. Proponents of the project have said construction is ready to begin, with a start date earmarked for 2023.
Managing director of CopperString proponent CuString, Joseph O'Brien, said the project was key to delivering the state government's proposed energy super hub for North Queensland.
"CopperString is effectively the 'SuperString'," Mr O'Brien said.
"It will connect and deliver these plans."
The super hub, which will span from the inland town of Hughenden to the coastal city of Townsville, will be fed into the north western electricity grid and support large-scale production of green hydrogen as part of the state's 10-year energy plan.
Traeger MP and KAP leader Robbie Katter said CopperString would be vital in achieving plans for a super hub and called on the state and federal government to settle on a start date for its construction.
"None of the projects that the Premier is so excited about will be realised unless a transmission line is built and connects North West Queensland to the national electricity market in Townsville," he said.
"Construction can commence as early as March 2023, and I'm imploring the Premier and Prime Minister to both commit to making this date a reality."
The state government has previously maintained that work on the project "could" get underway in 2023.
Mr O'Brien said the project could be "shovel ready imminently".
"Over 3,000 Megawatts of new renewable generation projects have commenced grid connection process via CopperString for access to the National Electricity Market," he said.
"With our approvals now in place, CopperString is ready to connect and deliver these proposed projects and deliver on this world-leading plan."
The project is expected to create up to 800 full time jobs during construction and support up to 100 jobs once operational.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
