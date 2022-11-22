Preparations are well underway at the Mount Isa School of Dance as performers ready themselves for back to back shows at the Civic Centre for the upcoming end of year concert.
Almost 200 students will perform a theatrical rendition of the 2013 hit musical fantasy film Frozen, combining ballet, jazz, tap, contemporary and acro dance which organisers expect will captivate audiences.
Audiences will have two opportunities to catch a glimpse of the show, titled A Winter's Tale, at the Mount Isa Civic Centre on Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27.
Mount Isa School of Dance Principal Peta Wirth said the school had been wanting to perform Frozen for years and 2022 will be the first time performers are mic'd up and singing.
"It's going to be a really good one, I think the audience will enjoy it," she said.
"The kids have put a lot of effort in to learning their lines for the characters because we don't just have dancing, we have dialogue too."
The end of year concert will be the last opportunity for performers at the school to put in to practice everything learnt throughout the year.
For five Grade 12 students, this year's concert will be their last. Ms Wirth said it was a special occasion for these students, of whom some had been dancing for up to 13 years.
"They find it very important, it's their last concert," she said.
"They love it ... they do exams through the year and all that, but this is something they look forward to."
Ms Wirth said the production would include digital backdrop projections, like in 2021.
"It'll look like snow falling down which makes it really nice to look at from an audience point of view."
Students will continue with dress rehearsals over the coming days in preparation for the weekend's event. The shows will start at 6pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
