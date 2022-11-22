The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

"A Winter's Tale": Mount Isa School of Dance to perform Frozen for final concert of 2022

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Preparations are well underway for the Mount Isa School of Dance's end of year concert. Picture Leonie Winks.

Preparations are well underway at the Mount Isa School of Dance as performers ready themselves for back to back shows at the Civic Centre for the upcoming end of year concert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.