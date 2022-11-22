Both parties claim trade deal glory, Katter slams forgotten rural consequence

BOTH major parties are trying to cover themselves in the glory of two incoming free trade agreements, but rural crossbenchers have slammed the unresolved and forgotten consequence regional Australia will have to bear.
The United Kingdom and interim-Indian trade deals are expected to be finalised within a matter of days once they pass through parliament. The change in government and the decade-long negotiation with India has Labor and Liberal politicians highlighting their party's involvement in the historic deals.
However, independent MP Bob Katter criticised the UK FTA for removing the requirement for backpackers to work in country areas for 88 days to extend their visa.
The former Coalition government, who signed off the deal earlier this year, promised to replace the UK backpack workforce with the Ag Visa. Labor subsequently scrapped the visa, because the policy had failed to bring any workers to the country.
Mr Kennedy attempted to amend the bill to ratify the deal to include an analysis of the financial impact removing the 88-day requirement would have on farmers and regional economies, and funding for an advertising program to attract backpackers to work in the regions.
"What you've done here is effectively take out the United Kingdom workers completely, they vanish because there's no way they're going to go to a place they've never heard of before in their life, when they can go to Sydney and hang around on Bondi Beach," Mr Katter said.
Fellow crossbenchers Helen Haines and Rebekha Sharkie also expressed concern for the farmers in their rural electorates, who had been struggling through an acute labour shortage for multiple harvests.
"It's beyond comprehension that despite the overwhelming awareness about the need for workers in the regions, we've removed one provision that assists our farmers right now," Ms Sharkie said.
Although Labor recognised the regional workforce shortage, it rejected Mr Katter's amendments while noting the party's various policies attempting to address the issue.
Mr Katter said the onus should be on the government to "build the means of production" and the free-trade policies of both major parties were destroying the agriculture sector.
"I represent about six to seven per cent of Australia's fruit and vegetable production. But thanks to your free trade deals, we have been a net importer of fruit and vegetables for 10 years," Mr Katter said.
The government highlighted the deals would see billions flow into regional Australia over the next decade.
The UK FTA will see 99 per cent of Australian goods exported enter the country duty free, including sheep meat, beef, dairy, sugar and wine.
The Indian deal will reduce the high tariffs on some Australian agricultural products, such as sheep meat, wool, cotton, seafood, macadamia nuts and avocados.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.