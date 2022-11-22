The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

"Inspirational" North West woman celebrated for Indigenous advocacy in mining

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danielle Kyle, pictured with Mitakoodi Traditional Owners, was named as one of the world's most inspirational mining women by a UK-based publication. Picture supplied.

A North West Queensland woman has received global recognition for her devotion to inclusion and diversity in the mining sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.