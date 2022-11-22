A North West Queensland woman has received global recognition for her devotion to inclusion and diversity in the mining sector.
Danielle Kyle was announced as one of "100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining", a book published every two years by Women in Mining UK (WIM UK) which celebrates the contribution of women in the industry.
Ms Kyle, alongside 15 other Australians, was selected by the UK based not-for-profit organisation from 491 women from 61 different countries.
The biennial publication celebrates 100 women from around the world who go "above and beyond" to act as role models within the industry.
Ms Kyle first entered the mining industry as an administration contractor at South32's Cannington Mine, approximately 200 kilometres from Mount Isa, in 2007. A single mother when she first started her career, she was also one of few Indigenous employees and felt somewhat out of place.
So, in 2017, she established the Indigenous Work Experience Programme and Indigenous Networking Group to support and encourage employment of First Nations people in the mining sector.
"I saw the opportunity to support other Indigenous people to start their careers in mining and that inspires me to keep going," Ms Kyle said.
"There's nothing more motivating to me than seeing more of my people represented in the industry."
Ms Kyle still works at Cannington Mine, now as an Indigenous Liaison Officer, helping her people gain long-term employment.
She said the experiences and challenges she's had to overcome have continued to push her to empower others.
"As an Aboriginal woman in mining, I am passionate about building Indigenous participation and increasing cultural awareness in the industry."
WIM UK Managing Director Dr Stacy Hope congratulated the 100 women on the list, saying she hoped the publication would inspire "systemic changes" within organisations "so that women are given the space and support to succeed".
"The 100 women who have been selected for the 2022 edition are tangible proof that the mining industry, and all the people it impacts are better off because women consistently go above and beyond."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
