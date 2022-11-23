Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
Houses don't come any neater than this stunning Ocean Vista property, it is picture-perfect and has been fully renovated, leaving nothing for the new owners to do but move and enjoy.
The home is set back off the highway in a nice quiet cul-de-sac, offering beautiful sea views, with three good-sized bedrooms, a stylish modern kitchen, large bathroom and two amazing deck areas.
There is a huge undercover double carport, a separate space for the caravan or boat, and underneath you will find an incredible workshop/storage space with a lovely entertaining room and a third toilet downstairs.
The grounds are immaculate, with a pop-up sprinkler system in both the front and back lawn and a huge, covered veggie garden area.
Looking for a new home? This handy map of homes that are open for inspection will help your search.
Click on the map below and zoom in on the desired suburb. Simply click on the pin for all the details.
An experienced multi-platform journalist, Kate is focused on the issues that impact national food sovereignty. Presented with the 2015 Rural Press Club award for excellence in rural print journalism, Kate is passionate about telling 'the story behind the produce' to close the gap between consumers and growers.
An experienced multi-platform journalist, Kate is focused on the issues that impact national food sovereignty. Presented with the 2015 Rural Press Club award for excellence in rural print journalism, Kate is passionate about telling 'the story behind the produce' to close the gap between consumers and growers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.