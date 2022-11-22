The North West Star
Motorists urged to fuel up before crossing the Barkly

Helen Walker
Annie Hesse
By Helen Walker, and Annie Hesse
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:35pm, first published 4:28pm
UPDATE - 3:04pm

Northern Territory Fire and Rescue Services have said no one was "seriously hurt" in an overnight fire at the Barkly Homestead.

