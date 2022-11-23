The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Child's death in Doomadgee prompts added police response

JC
By Jeremy Cook
November 23 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Extra police officers have been called in to assist with investigations into the death of an 11-year-old child. File picture.

Extra police officers have been called in to assist with ongoing investigations into the death of a child in the remote Gulf community of Doomadgee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.