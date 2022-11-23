Extra police officers have been called in to assist with ongoing investigations into the death of a child in the remote Gulf community of Doomadgee.
Queensland Police said an 11-year-old child was transported to Doomadgee hospital at around 4am on Tuesday, November 22 and passed away shortly after arriving.
Additional police officers and detectives from the Child Protection Investigation Unit have travelled to the town, 514 kilometres north of Mount Isa, to assist with investigations.
A Queensland Police spokesman said preliminary investigations indicated that the child was with other children before they were taken to hospital.
"Family and friends of the child are naturally distraught and community members upset," the spokesman said.
"Support to those children and their families is being provided by police."
Speaking to the ABC, acting inspector of the Mount Isa Police Department, Cheryl Sayer, rejected claims of widely-reported claims of community unrest.
"We have no concern at all in regards to any unrest in the community," she told the ABC.
In a statement provided to the North West Star, police said officers had a "good relationship with the community and the family involved".
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.