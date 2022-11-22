There might have only been four of them but the graduates of Hughenden State School made sure they had a night to remember last Friday.
Dannielle Brennan, Jake Townley, Tyrone Priestley and Kiralee Naylor celebrated the end of their schooling lives before they embarked on apprenticeships, prepared to join the army or stepped into fulltime local employment.
Kiralee had spent her entire schooling at Hughenden while her fellow graduates joined from primary or senior years.
The four graduates, from the school which currently boasts just over 120 students, each invited 20 guests to enjoy a formal meal and a night of speeches and humorous student-teacher awards.
Teacher aide Vicki Horton said the students had full ownership of their formal night.
"The kids decorate the hall and pick the theme," she said.
"They were a great bunch of graduates."
Former student Codie Amos of Outback Impressions Photography travelled from Charters Towers to capture the graduates, something she plans to make an ongoing occurrence.
Next year the graduation will double with eight year 12 students now entering into their final year of studies.
