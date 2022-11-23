Mount Isa CBD's Centennial Place project will have an "Eat Street-like" feel to it after the Council confirmed two contracts had been awarded for the facility's construction.
Mount Isa City Council announced that a $3.894 million contract for construction of the project had been awarded to Gladstone-based company Oaka Constructions.
A $307,250 contract was also awarded to Boxmate Shipping containers for the manufacturing and delivery of specially modified containers to be used for kitchen and café facilities.
The design is also expected to include shaded seating, a water feature, a sloping grassed area, a decorative walk with information about Mount Isa's history and cultural heritage, toilet facilities, a water-play area, and a plaza space.
Construction on the project is expected to begin in December 2022, with completion slated for mid-2023.
Mayor Danielle Slade said while material delivery delays and supply chain issues were presenting a challenge, she was hopeful the project would be publicly opened in time for the 2023 Mount Isa Rodeo.
"Our vision for this space is that it will be an area that pays tribute to Mount Isa's past, can be utilised for community events and gatherings, and is a prime spot where people can sit and relax with their friends and family," she said.
Located on the corner of Miles Street and Grace Street in the heart of the CBD, the project's modified specialist containers will be used to host pop-up food businesses or cafés.
"I think the shipping containers are going to be an excellent addition for the community to use, to have an Eat Street-type feel, and I think all community groups will benefit from them and appreciate them," Councillor Peta MacRae said.
All up the project will cost approximately $5.3 million, with the Council providing $1.2 million.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.