The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa City Council awards contracts for Centennial Place construction

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated November 23 2022 - 4:45pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa City Council has awarded two contracts for the construction of Centennial Place located on the corner of Miles Street and Grace Street. Picture supplied.

Mount Isa CBD's Centennial Place project will have an "Eat Street-like" feel to it after the Council confirmed two contracts had been awarded for the facility's construction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.