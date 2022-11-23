The North West Star
Charlie Brosnan, Ben Daniels selected in Australian under 18 rugby squad

By Sally Gall
November 24 2022 - 8:00am
Charlie Brosnan and Ben Daniels.

In a rare double, two young men with a rural Queensland background attending the same Brisbane private school have been selected in the Australian under 18 and schools rugby squad.

