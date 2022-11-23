The North West Star
State of the climate report warns of hotter conditions with more extreme rain events

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
November 24 2022 - 8:00am
Australians will be faced with more extremes in temperature according to the findings of the State of the Climate Report, prepared jointly by CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology.

MORE EXTREME temperatures, more intense rainfall events and acidifying oceans will become more frequent as Australia continues to heat up according to a joint report from the Bureau of Meteorology and CSIRO.

