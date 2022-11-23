MORE EXTREME temperatures, more intense rainfall events and acidifying oceans will become more frequent as Australia continues to heat up according to a joint report from the Bureau of Meteorology and CSIRO.
The State of the Climate Report 2022, released today by CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology, found there had been an overall increase in temperature in Australia of 1.47 degrees since 1910.
While much of southern Australian has been shivering through an extreme cold snap on the eve of summer, the report the La Nina inspired conditions would become rarer in the future as part of an overall warming trend.
CSIRO climate science centre director Jaci Brown said Australians would have to contend with more extreme heat events, more intense rainfall events, longer fire seasons and sea level rises in the future.
She said climate change was a major driver behind the more extreme weather conditions, with the concentrations of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, at the highest levels in at least two million years.
"The concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere are continuing to rise, and this is causing Australia's climate to warm," Dr Brown said.
She said fragile environments, such as the Great Barrier Reef, were at increased risk, with continuing acidification of the ocean and hotter ocean temperatures leading to coral bleaching events.
"We're seeing mass coral bleaching events more often, and this year, for the first time, we've seen a mass coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef during a La Nina year," Dr Brown said.
On land, the Bureau's manager of climate environmental prediction services Karl Braganza said there was no move away from the long-held forecast of more heat extremes, fewer cold extremes and changes in rainfall patterns.
Dr Braganza said the trend towards a decline in rain in southern Australia was likely to continue overall, but added it was be punctuated by more intense periods of rainfall.
"During La Nina in 2021-22, eastern Australia experienced one of its most significant flood periods ever observed," Dr Braganza said.
He said this trend towards flooding rain, interspersed with longer dry periods was likely to continue.
"The report shows heavy rainfall events are becoming more intense and the number of short-duration heavy rainfall events is expected to increase in the future," he said.
The report said intensity of short-duration, hourly, extreme rainfall events has increased by around 10 per cent or more in some regions in recent decades, with larger increases typically observed in the north of the country.
In terms of overall rainfall in tropical northern Australia is markedly different to the story in southern, winter dominant rainfall, areas, with Dr Braganza saying rainfall had increased in the north since the 1970s.
The report found that global emissions fell during the travel bans imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21 but have since risen once again.
Locally, Australian emissions remain lower than pre-COVID levels.
Elsewhere, report authors noticed a significant melting in Antarctic ice since the last report, marking the end of a little understood trend of ice increasing in the region in spite of the rise in global temperatures.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
