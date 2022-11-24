Organisers of a community family fun day are pushing to increase education enrolments amongst children in Mount Isa.
Families will have the opportunity to talk to staff from the city's early childhood, primary and high school sectors at the inaugural Rock 'En' Rol School Family Fun Day on Friday, November 25 at Sunset Oval from 3pm to 5pm.
The event, as its name might suggest, has been designed to encourage and support families to enrol their children in school or early childhood education. It's been backed by the Mount Isa City Council and Traeger MP Robbie Katter after educators identified an enrolment gap amongst school aged children.
Organiser Andrea Bowcock said while in its first year, she hoped the event could be held annually. She said family support services, emergency services and staff from schools and education centres around Mount Isa will be on hand to help parents and families fill out enrolment paperwork.
"It's about promoting schools and early childhood learning, while also supporting families and getting those enrolment papers filled out," she said.
"We recognise that the enrolments are not easy to fill out."
Organisations such as Mount Isa's Young People Ahead (YPA) Service and the Indigenous Children and Parenting Program (ICAPP) will be available on the day to assist and engage with families on issues with education
While services will be on hand to support parents with enrolment paperwork, Ms Bowcock said organisers also wanted to promote the idea of school to young children.
"Every school is taking down an experience, and it's not just state schools either. We've got catholic schools invited and also playgroups," she said.
"Pretty much anyone to do with education has been invited."
The event will be free and will involve prize give aways, food and drink stalls, and fun activities for kids to enjoy.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
