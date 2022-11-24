Authorities have urged North Queenslanders to take care heading in to the holiday period, reminding residents to stay safe when stringing up Christmas lights.
North Queensland's energy provider issued the safety reminder, telling people to treat festive lights as they would any other electrical appliance.
Ergon Area Manager Matt Hilder said taking safety precautions with powered decorations could mean the difference between a happy festive season and a potential life-threatening electrical nightmare.
"Before installing Christmas lights, check that wires, fittings and lights are in good working order and if they appear to be faulty or you have concerns, either have them checked and repaired by a qualified technician or simply throw them out," Mr Hilder said.
"Make sure you only use lights marked for outdoor use outside the home and don't overload power points when running multiple devices.
"When installing lights outside remember to look up and live never place them near the powerline that feeds your home from the power pole on the street."
Mr Hilder also recommended people only buy high quality lights from trusted retailers and pack them away safely after the festive season.
"Our crews have seen people buy Christmas lights that are faulty right out of the box - some with exposed 240-volt wires," he said.
"Keep away from cheap ones that don't comply with Australian standards.
"To ensure your Christmas lights are in good condition for next year, it's best to pack them neatly away from moisture or where vermin such as mice can't damage them."
