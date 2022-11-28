Data revealing the extent of rising rents in North West Queensland throughout 2022 has experts concerned about increasing cost of living pressures.
In Mount Isa, rents have risen by 12 per cent since December 2021, according to data from SQM Research Weekly Rents Index.
The same data showed that rental growth was driven heavily by unit rents, which rose by 15.3 per cent from last December to $290.27 a week. House rents rose considerably less in that same timeframe, yet still recorded a 4.3 per cent jump, rising to $440.63 a week.
Rental growth has, however, slowed since October. Vivid Realty real estate agent Leesa Fanti said demand for rentals in Mount Isa typically reduces heading in to the Christmas holiday period.
"On average if you look on realestate.com for available rentals, it's usually around the 30 to 40 mark. At the moment there's around 90," she said.
"We're not increasing any rents just because there's no market at the moment."
National spokesperson for the Everybody's Home affordable housing campaign, Maiy Azize, said rising costs of living and stagnant wages had hit renters hard in 2022.
"It's been a shocking, challenging year for regional Queensland tenants. Inflation is yet to peak while wages aren't keeping up," she said.
Ms Azize said urgent progress was needed on expansions to social and affordable housing for people on low and modest incomes.
"Rental stress is the passageway to homelessness," she said.
"People are suffering so we need shovels in the ground now to rapidly deliver at least 25,000 social and affordable housing properties across Australia annually."
