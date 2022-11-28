The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Experts concerned as weekly rents rise by 12 per cent in Mount Isa during 2022

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:16pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weekly rents rose by approximately 12 per cent in Mount Isa since December 2021. File picture.

Data revealing the extent of rising rents in North West Queensland throughout 2022 has experts concerned about increasing cost of living pressures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.