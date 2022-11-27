The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Aaron Kleier tipped out of record fifth PBR championship by Cody Heffernan

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated November 28 2022 - 2:14pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Heffernan on board Cattle King Boogers Beach in the short go for 92 points. Picture: Stephen Mowbray

In edge-of-your-seat action, a New South Wales rider has taken out the 2022 Professional Bull Riders Australia title and in doing so, stopped Queensland favourite Aaron Kleier from taking a record fifth consecutive national title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.