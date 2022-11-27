In edge-of-your-seat action, a New South Wales rider has taken out the 2022 Professional Bull Riders Australia title and in doing so, stopped Queensland favourite Aaron Kleier from taking a record fifth consecutive national title.
Singleton's Cody Heffernan, who has the 2016 PBR Australian championship golden buckle to his name, claimed not only the PBR Monster Energy Tour Grand Finals event title, but also the national title in a nail-biting finish.
The 33-year-old started the PBR Australia season finale 72.5 points behind reigning champion Aaron Kleier from Clermont.
Unable to cover Bang and Grind (Kleier Bucking Bulls) and Mystery (MJ/Keliher Bucking Bulls) on night one in Townsville, Heffernan put on a bull riding masterclass on the sport's biggest night, dominating night two.
In round three, Heffernan posted his first score of the grand final with 86.5 points on Blondies Bomber (MJ/Keliher Bucking Bulls), then bettered his score in round four, riding End Game (Dunne Bulls) for 87.5 points, moving him within 42.5 points of Kleier in the national standings.
After Kleier, 24, who was making his return from a groin injury that held him out of the final three events of the regular season, posted a 90-point ride on Mystery, the bull Heffernan bucked off in round two the night before, the crowd was on the edge of their seats.
However, the Tamworth Iron Cowboy event winner dug deep with his third 8-second ride of the night atop Cattle King Boogers Beach (Dittmann Bucking Bulls).
A 92 point ride on the 2021 YETI Bull of the Year gave him the highest score of the event and launched him into first place on the event leaderboard, overtaking fellow New South Welshman Lachlan Richardson, from Gresford, NSW.
The Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre then held its collective breath to find out whether Kleier would claim a fifth consecutive national title or if Heffernan would earn his second golden buckle.
Ultimately just 2.5 points separated the two riders, with Heffernan reigning supreme and taking home the title and the $68,500 pay cheque.
"I can't really remember it, I was just hanging on," Heffernan said of his ride on Cattle King Boogers Beach.
"I knew I had to ride him and do anything after Aaron rode that bull (Mystery). I just knew I had to ride him if I wanted to have a shot at winning it."
In the bull pen, Dittmann Bucking Bulls capped off a dominant year, taking home the grand finals bulls team and contractor of the year awards, while Roid Rage took out the finals high point bull of the event as well as bucking bull of the year.
"He's been an outstanding bull. I don't reckon he's hit his pins yet. He's had an outstanding night tonight," team owner Jason Dittmann said of Roid Rage.
"He's become pretty special to us. I can't ask any more of that bull, we love him.
"The whole team's been good all year. I can't ask any more of the bulls and even my team here, my family, everyone who helps out, I can't ask for more."
Lightning (CF7 Bucking Bulls) was crowned the rookie bull of the year and Koumala's Qynn Andersen was crowned rookie rider of the year, finishing fourth on the national standings on 645 points.
GRAND FINAL EVENT STANDINGS - TOWNSVILLE
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
