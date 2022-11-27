OPINION: Labor Party responsible for fixing crime issue

It's difficult to follow the logic of the criticism directed towards me by Jason Brandon, which was published in this newspaper, but I will do my best to respond.
As correctly pointed out by Mr Brandon, his party - the Labor Party - has been in government in Queensland for close to a decade. It has governed this state for the last 23 out of 26 years. It is, therefore, the Labor Party that is responsible for any change in policy resulting in or required to address the chronic crime problems we face.
If the criticism is that I don't "do enough" to get the right people up here to witness the issues in Mount Isa first-hand, then that statement is made in ignorance. The Youth Justice Minister regularly consults with me in Parliament and takes meetings and has met with me in Mount Isa. The same can be said for the Police Minister on occasion.
I personally find that the act of talking and showcasing interactions with Government is sadly used more often for the purpose of positive optics for personal gain than for outcomes that actually benefit the community.
I, and the people of Mount Isa, have nothing to gain from a fly-in-fly-out visit from a Minister if that visit is not followed up with resolute decision-making that cuts at the heart of the issues we are all facing and turns things around.
Frankly, it's no good talking to people who have clearly demonstrated they have no intention of changing their direction on youth justice. It is laughable that Mr Brandon has chosen to politicise this issue by inferring that the reason for no action is that I am not part of the Labor Government.
Is he suggesting that, should I sign up with he and his Labor party mates, the Premier and her Ministers might deign to give Mount Isa the time of day? How is that working out for the Labor MPs based in Townsville and Cairns?
I can only say to him, please head east and talk to the people in those coastal cities who are wholly-represented by no less than six Labor MPs and ask them if they are satisfied with their (head-nodding, party-line toting) representation.
As an elected politician, there are plenty of things I could be criticised for but attacking the government where they fail to act is not one of them.
The basis for the criticism levelled at me appears to centre around being too vocal for my community which is in pain, but I won't apologise for losing my temper when it comes to inaction from a Brisbane-centric government that is failing the entire North.
The silent acquiescence of the Labor MPs in Townsville and Cairns is a terrible demonstration of the effects of having obedient party servants representing you, which is the alternative.
The KAP has consistently made constructive representations to the Government over the last five years regarding alternative youth sentencing options. This includes Relocation Sentencing and reform around Blue Cards to name a couple, and we are now researching and hoping to pursue stronger youth justice laws through legislative changes.
I am happy to supply to Mr Brandon, or anyone interested, a record of the meetings I've had with Ministers and the Government demonstrating my willingness to engage productively on this issue.
Furthermore, I am happy to discuss with Mr Brandon what ideas his branch has in relation to what needs to be done to address youth crime, however I did note there was a notable absence of any actual solutions in his comments.
