Mount Isa children have joined a campaign targeting COVID-19 awareness and low vaccination rates across Western Queensland.
The campaign, Germs are Yuck, was created by the Western Queensland Primary Health Network (WQPHN) who have urged residents to not get complacent about COVID-safe practices.
The children featured in a range of television and radio advertisements, sharing hygiene tips, vaccination advice and ideas for ways to stop the spread of the virus.
In one ad, a child was heard sharing her vacation care hand-washing routine.
"First you have to rinse your hands with water and then put soap on hands, then go to the back of the line and rub your hands together for 20 seconds, and then when you get to the front of the line again you wash the soap off our hands," the girl said.
Another child had advice for people yet to be vaccinated.
"You won't get as sick if you have a vaccination but if you don't have a vaccination, you'll probably get more sick."
WQPHN COVID-19 Response Coordinator Sarah Carige said the children showed an incredibly accurate knowledge of COVID-safe practices.
"We were pleasantly surprised to see that many were already very well equipped with knowledge about the simple, yet effective ways to reduce the chance of getting sick," she said.
"If there has been anything good that's come out of the pandemic it's that our kids now have a 'new normal' in their lives about effective handwashing, cough and sneeze etiquette, and the importance of staying away from others when you're sick."
While the response to COVID-19 in Western Queensland has generally been considered good, the campaign looked to prevent complacency by reminding people of how the virus could potentially affect communities.
"Everyone has done an outstanding job of managing the spread of the virus in Western Queensland, but now is not the time to be complacent as we don't know what's coming next in terms of new strains or threats," explains WQPHN CEO Sandy Gillies.
Relatively low vaccination rates in the region have also been a source of concern amongst experts.
In North West Queensland, 86.5 per cent of eligible people aged 16 and above have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while only 55 per cent have received their third dose. This sits below the national vaccination rate of 95.9 per cent for people aged 16 and above with two doses and 72.3 per cent with three.
Ms Gillies said she was determined to continue pushing COVID-19 awareness due to the difficulties people face with accessing health services.
"Through our funding, we are powering the Germs are Yuck campaign which delivers a simple yet effective message that cuts across age groups and communities throughout our vast patch of almost a million square kilometres," she said.
"Unlike in metropolitan areas, where access to health services is often just a suburb away, out here in Western Queensland we are determined to continue the protection message because getting sick in rural and remote communities is an entirely different scenario compared to the cities."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.