More hot weather and blue skies have been forecast following a wet end to the weekend for parts of North West Queensland.
Locations such as Cloncurry and Hughenden experienced downpours of 25-30mm on Sunday, November 28. Julia Creek copped up to 57mm while more than 100mm fell at Dugald River, approximately 65 kilometres north of Cloncurry.
It was a different story in Mount Isa, however, with the city itself recording no rain at all.
Heading in to December, the Bureau of Meteorology forecast has shown plenty of sunny skies with temperatures reaching mid to high thirties for the week ahead.
Light south easterly winds of up to 20km/h are expected on Tuesday morning with temperatures reaching a top of 35 degrees and a low of 23. Partly cloudy skies and a five per cent chance of rain have also been forecast.
The Bureau has predicted similar conditions for Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and south easterly winds of up to 25km/h turning easterly heading in to the evening. Temperatures will reach a daytime maximum of 37 degrees before falling to 22 degrees overnight.
Sunny skies are expected to remain from Thursday until the end of the weekend, the forecast shows. Temperatures on Thursday will reach a top of 36 degrees and a low of 20.
More of the same is expected for Friday with a light 5 per cent chance of rain predicted. Maximum temperatures will reach 37 degrees before falling to 21 degrees over night.
Very similar conditions again are forecast throughout the weekend with temperatures climbing highest on Sunday, reaching 39 degrees. Minimum temperatures will hover around the 21 degree mark across both Saturday and Sunday.
It will be cooler, although still hot, up in the Gulf for the first half of the week with a high chance of showers expected in Normanton on Tuesday before the sun and blue skies return from Thursday.
As for the lake levels, Mount Isa Water Board reports Lake Moondarra is sitting at 33 per cent capacity, while Lake Julius is at 87.1 per cent.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
