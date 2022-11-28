The North West Star
'Huge opportunities' for North West Queensland, resources minister says

November 29 2022 - 8:00am
Queensland Resource Minister Scott Stewart will travel to the United Kingdom to promote North West Queensland's rich minerals province. File picture.

Queensland Resource Minister Scott Stewart will spruik North West Queensland's economic potential to world mining leaders at a series of international conferences in late November.

