Queensland Resource Minister Scott Stewart will spruik North West Queensland's economic potential to world mining leaders at a series of international conferences in late November.
Mr Stewart and his delegation, which includes the state government's Chief Geologist Tony Knight and the Department of Resources' Director-General Mark Cridland, will travel to the United Kingdom where they will attend the Mines and Money Conference and the Critical Minerals Association Annual Conference.
Around 2000 mining leaders, investors, financiers, and industry professionals from more than 150 mining companies around the world will take part in the conferences which Mr Stewart said were perfect for showcasing Queensland's minerals sector.
"Queensland is blessed with some of the best deposits of critical minerals in the world," the minister said.
"We want investors across the globe to know the huge opportunities in our Queensland resources sector, particularly in the North West Minerals Province, which will supply the critical minerals the world needs to decarbonise."
The group will meet with companies wanting to invest in critical mineral projects across the world which will involve a visit to an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Birmingham.
Mr Stewart said that critical minerals were a "key part" of the government's Resources Industry Development Plan and the Queensland Energy and Job Plan. He said the trade mission was a chance to put Queensland's minerals on the global stage ahead of the 2023 World Mining Congress to be held in Brisbane.
"This trade delegation is the perfect opportunity, in the lead-up to next year's World Mining Congress, to attract global investors into Queensland," he said.
"This will be a once-in-a-generation opportunity for international representatives of the world's leading resource economies to meet, discuss current challenges, and share the latest research, technology and best practice."
