How to pursue a career in psychology in Australia

Pursuing a Bachelor of Psychology degree at an accredited university is the most common way to become a registered psychologist. Picture by Shutterstock

It can be hard to decide on a path of study if you're new to the workforce. After all, the feeling of being part of an industry is hard to put to paper in a course description, and many of us can feel pressured to choose industries that don't necessarily gel with our needs and preferences on a personal level.



For many, this comes down to whether they wish to remain in the theoretical, pursuing knowledge and expanding their understanding of a particular segment of the human experience, or practical, working with people and institutions directly to provide change.



Luckily, if you can't decide, there are options that offer both.



For those that wish to help people, whilst still remaining firmly within the world of research and academia, there are many options, but few are as rewarding as the field of psychology and mental health.



A career in psychology can be immensely fascinating, offering opportunities to help people with a wide range of mental and emotional difficulties. If you're based in Australia and considering a career in psychology, here is the pathway that will help lead you to your goal.

Undertake a psychology degree at an accredited university

Pursuing a Bachelor of Psychology degree at an accredited university is the most common way to become a registered psychologist. The degree will provide you with a strong foundation in the theory and practice of psychological assessment.



You'll also gain important skills in research, critical thinking, and communication, which will be invaluable in your future career.



Make sure you do your research and find an accredited university that offers a good quality program. There are many universities around Australia that offer degrees in psychology, so take your time and compare the different options available to you.



Once you've enrolled in a program, make the most of it by putting in the hard work and dedication required to succeed.

Complete additional study and become an accredited psychologist

In order to become an accredited psychologist, you'll need to complete additional studies such as a Master's or Doctorate in Psychology.



This will provide you with the advanced knowledge and skills required to practice as a psychologist independently. Also, keep in mind that those planning to go into another field such as counselling or community service don't require this extra qualification.



If you haven't studied the Bachelor of Psychology and have an existing Bachelor's degree in another field, you can study for a graduate diploma in Psychology.



This is a great pathway that will build your knowledge even if your experience is in a different industry. It provides all the fundamental knowledge that the Bachelor provides but in an advanced setting, which is great for those already with experience at a higher education institution.

Register as a provisional psychologist with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA)

Once you've graduated with a degree in psychology, the next step is to become registered as a provisional psychologist with AHPRA.



To be eligible for registration, you'll need to have completed an approved psychology program and meet the necessary requirements. After being registered as a provisional psychologist, you'll need to complete two years of supervised practice before becoming fully registered.

Undertake work placement

While studying psychology, it can be beneficial to undertake a work placement or volunteer in a psychological setting. This will provide you with real-world experience, as well as an opportunity to observe different types of therapy techniques and approaches.



It's also a great way to make contacts within the field and build your professional network.



If you do want to be fully registered, it's mandatory to complete these two years of supervised work placement. This will involve working with a qualified supervisor who is accredited by the Australian Psychological Society.



During this time, your performance and progress will be assessed to ensure you meet the required standards for full registration.

Obtain General Registration as a Psychologist with AHPRA once you have met the requirements for Area of Practice endorsement

Once you have met the educational, training and experience requirements for a particular area of practice endorsement, you can apply for General Registration as a Psychologist with AHPRA. This will allow you to work independently as an authorised psychologist in Australia. You will also be able to use the title "psychologist" as well as access Medicare rebates for psychological services.

Professional development

Finally, it's important to remember that a career in psychology requires ongoing learning and professional development. After becoming a registered psychologist, you should make sure to stay up-to-date with the latest practices and research in your field.



This will ensure that you provide the best possible service to those in need of psychological support. With the right qualifications and dedication, a career in psychology can be both personally and professionally rewarding.

