A long-standing Mount Isa resident and businessman has donated $10,000 to the North West Queensland Prostate Cancer Support Group.
The donation was made by former Mount Isa Chamber of Commerce president Jim Adlington from hospital where he has been battling illness.
Mr Adlington was joined in hospital by Father Mick Lowcock who underwent his own battle with prostate cancer in 2015.
"I hope it goes to a good cause," Mr Adlington said.
"I know Father Mick's been crook and the sort of things that can go wrong.
"I thought if I could put a few dollars in, maybe we could get something started."
Mr Adlington's generous donation will double to $20,000 after it was matched dollar for dollar by the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia as part of its national Movember campaign. The annual Movember campaign supports men's health projects around the world, tackling issues including prostate cancer.
"The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia have been asking for donations for research into prostate cancer," NWQ Prostate Cancer Support Group Secretary and Treasure Yvonne McCoy said.
"Contributors to PCFA and local corporate businesses will double the offers," Ms McCoy said.
The NWQ Prostate Cancer Support Group has occupied part of Mount Isa's Cancer House on Alma Street since 2015. The house provides a space for people affected by cancer to talk about their experiences with fellow cancer patients.
The Mount Isa and North West Queensland Breast Cancer Support Group and the Leukaemia Foundation also occupy the house.
"If you are told by the doctor you have prostate cancer, you can come along and sit in a furnished home environment, have a cup of tea and people will tell you what to expect," Cancer House Vice President Tony McGrady said.
The Cancer House committee have encouraged similar organisations to contact Mr McGrady for use of the facilities for meetings and activities.
