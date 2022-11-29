The North West Star
'I hope it goes to a good cause': Former Mount Isa businessman donates $10k to cancer research

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:47pm, first published 4:00pm
North West Queensland Prostate Cancer Support Group committee members Father Mick Lowcock, Tony McGrady and Yvonne McCoy with Jim Adlington in hospital. Picture supplied.

A long-standing Mount Isa resident and businessman has donated $10,000 to the North West Queensland Prostate Cancer Support Group.

