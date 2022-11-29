A woman and her dog have been rescued after their bogged ute stranded them in the outback for 16 hours.
The Mount Isa RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew spotted the pair on the side of a road, north-east of Kynuna, at around 6:40am on Tuesday, November 29 after they became stranded on Monday afternoon.
She was believed to have been on her way from Kynuna to a station.
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Pilot Jason Metti said the woman had been sharing her limited water supply with her pet, while they waited for help.
"She did the safest thing by staying with her car until we arrived. She broke down with relief when we got there, very happy to see us," he said.
The pilot landed the helicopter nearby and a Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic assessed the woman.
The woman didn't require further medical attention and was flown to the station she had been attempting to travel to, with her dog safely secured on her lap.
State Emergency Service personnel helped refuel the helicopter at Kynuna after bringing fuel drums from Julia Creek.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
