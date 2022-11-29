The North West Star
Outback wrangler Matt Wright arrives in Darwin after arrest warrant issued

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:42pm, first published 4:36pm
TV celebrity Matt Wright has arrived in Darwin in the Northern Territory where he is expected to hand himself to police after an arrest warrant had been issued for the 'Outback Wrangler' star.

