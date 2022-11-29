TV celebrity Matt Wright has arrived in Darwin in the Northern Territory where he is expected to hand himself to police after an arrest warrant had been issued for the 'Outback Wrangler' star.
Northern Territory police had given Mr Wright until 9am on Wednesday, November 30, to present to a Darwin police station, where he is expected to be charged with a series of alleged offences in relation to a helicopter crash that killed fellow Outback Wrangler star Chris 'Willow' Wilson in February.
Mr Wright arrived in Darwin on a Qantas flight from Sydney just before noon local time on Tuesday.
Dressed in his usual Outback Wrangler attire - blue jeans and blue work shirt - he rushed to a waiting vehicle without answering any media questions.
NT Police said the 43-year-old would be charged with perverting the course of justice, destruction of evidence, fabricating evidence, interfering with witnesses and two counts of unlawful entry.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Mr Wright said the celebrity "strenuously denies any wrongdoing".
Chris 'Willow' Wilson, 34, was killed on February 28 when a Robinson R44 helicopter collided with trees and the ground in west Arnhem Land.
His body was found 40m from the main wreckage at the King River crash site, a preliminary Air Transport Safety Bureau report revealed in April.
The father of two was harvesting eggs from crocodile nests in swampy areas.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
