First tickets released for 2023 Mount Isa Rodeo

The first tickets for the southern hemisphere's largest rodeo competition have gone on sale for 2023.
Mount Isa Rodeo tickets for platinum, gold and five day powered camping have all opened to the public for next year's event which is scheduled to take place from August 10 to August 13.
The Mount Isa Rodeo is a major event on the region's calendar. It is the biggest rodeo event in Australia and the southern hemisphere and regularly attracts big crowds.
It has also been crowned as the best tourism event in Australia twice.
Punters also flock to the Isa Rodeo to catch a glimpse of some of the biggest stars in Australian entertainment.
ARIA award-winning artist Guy Sebastian and Northern Territory rapper Baker Boy headlined the entertainment for the 2022 rodeo.
The 2022 edition also smashed the record for the number of competitors who entered with organisers reporting 956 entries plus another 85 entries in the inaugural Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships.
The previous record was set in 2021 where there were 764 entries.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
