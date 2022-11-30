Police have located the blue Toyota Prado 4WD last seen with missing teen, Tea Wright-Finger, near Richmond.
The car was found in bushland near the town on the morning of Wednesday, November 30.
Investigators are travelling to the scene. Police confirmed that Ms Wright-Finger was not with the vehicle.
The Prado was reported as stolen from Proserpine, approximately 126km north of Mackay, on October 14, in the days leading up to her disappearance.
Ms Wright-Finger was last seen on October 16 in the vehicle and was reported missing after she hadn't turned up for work as expected. Police believe she worked on rural properties in the Richmond district.
Police have previously maintained that there was no evidence to suggest that foul play had occurred in regards to her disappearance.
Inspector Damien Crosby told a press conference in Townsville on October 27 that police were "not discounting any avenues of inquiry," however, "obviously the fact the vehicle was stolen is part of an investigation".
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
