The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Prado seen with Tea Wright-Finger located near Richmond, Queensland Police confirm

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated November 30 2022 - 5:21pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have located the blue Toyota Prado 4WD last seen with Tea Wright-Finger. Picture QPS.

Police have located the blue Toyota Prado 4WD last seen with missing teen, Tea Wright-Finger, near Richmond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.