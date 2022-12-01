Kennedy MP Bob Katter has defended Scott Morrison's secret ministerial appointments, saying it was a "desperate effort" to "get something to happen".
Mr Katter joined members of the opposition to vote against a motion to censure the former prime minister over his failure to disclose his appointments to five ministerial portfolios.
The motion passed the House of Representatives 86 votes to 50 on Wednesday, November 30.
Mr Katter acknowledged that Mr Morrison's actions were unparliamentary, before attacking both sides of the chamber for a "failure to govern".
"Was it unusual, yes. Would I have done it, no," Mr Katter told parliament.
"What I was interested in was that it was a desperate effort by him to try and get something to happen," he said.
"Money for the Yi Pi Pi Canal, money for market gardens, money for the Hughenden Dam not one of these things could he get to happen.
"If you're elected to rule, then rule, if you're elected to govern, then govern. If you have a team of donkeys around you then override them."
Bass MP Bridget Archer was the only opposition member to vote with the government in favour of the motion, while senior Liberal MPs dismissed it as a political stunt.
Mr Morrison said if he had been asked about the appointments at press conferences, he would have responded truthfully and offered an apology "to those who were offended".
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he expected the parliament to see "some semblance of contrition" from his predecessor.
"We got none of that. Instead, we got hubris, arrogance and denial," he said.
Censure motions do not have any legal consequences, but they are rare and give parliamentarians the chance to formally disapprove of their colleagues.
