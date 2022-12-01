The North West Star
Bob Katter defends Scott Morrison's secret ministerial appointments

By Jeremy Cook
Updated December 1 2022 - 5:38pm, first published 4:02pm
Kennedy MP Bob Katter voted against a motion to censure Scott Morrison. Picture Elesa Kurtz.

Kennedy MP Bob Katter has defended Scott Morrison's secret ministerial appointments, saying it was a "desperate effort" to "get something to happen".

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

