The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Traeger MP Robbie Katter calls for collaborative ownership of north west Queensland water assets

JC
By Jeremy Cook
December 6 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A proposal to merge water assets at Lake Moondarra and Lake Julius with the Mount Isa Water Board has been touted by Traeger MP Robbie Katter. File picture.

Traeger MP Robbie Katter has called on the Queensland government to "relinquish" control of north west Queensland's water assets to the Mount Isa City and Cloncurry Shire Councils.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.