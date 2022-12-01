The Cloncurry Local Business Network has launched its Shop Local Christmas campaign for another year to encourage residents to shop locally over the festive season.
There will be $15,000 worth of prizes to be won throughout the 2022 campaign which can be entered by spending $50 at any participating local businesses.
Residents can get up to five entries per purchase to win one of over 80 Shop Local Gift vouchers.
The campaign was launched on November 7 and will run through to December 15. Two draws will take place, the first on Friday, December 2 and another on Friday, December 16.
Participating businesses will be collecting entries from customers up until each draw.
The first draw will get underway from 6pm at Florence Clark Park as part of the Cloncurry Christmas Party.
The campaign, which runs annually, was designed to promote the town's local economy by keeping money in the community and ensuring local jobs are supported.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
