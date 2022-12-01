Police say they have found the body of a woman believed to be missing 19-year old Tea Wright-Finger, in bushland near Richmond.
Search crews found the body at about 10.30am on December 1, approximately 600 metres from a blue Toyota Prado which Ms Wright-Finger was last seen driving on October 16.
Police found the vehicle one day earlier on November 30.
Preliminary information suggests the death was non-suspicious and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.
Police had previously maintained that there was no evidence to suggest foul play had occurred in regards to her disappearance.
Investigators thanked State Emergency Services (SES), local property owners and the community for their assistance and information provided during the search.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.