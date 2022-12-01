The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Body of missing Tea Wright-Finger found near Richmond, Queensland Police confirm

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated December 1 2022 - 5:39pm, first published 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police say they have found the body of woman believed to be Tea Wright-Finger who has been missing since October. Picture QPS.

Police say they have found the body of a woman believed to be missing 19-year old Tea Wright-Finger, in bushland near Richmond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.