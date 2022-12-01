More work to public Wi-Fi services has been completed along the Flinders Highway between Richmond and Julia Creek, the federal government confirmed.
Wi-Fi upgrades along the highway were first completed between Stamford and Richmond during September 2022. Each tower built through the project offers free public Wi-Fi services for people living, working and travelling in the area.
The upgrades were designed to promote innovation for agricultural and business technologies and improve access to key services such as telehealth, education and public safety communications.
Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said the project was part of a plan to improve regional telecommunications.
"Our plan will ensure communities like Richmond and Julia Creek - which deserve first class infrastructure like the project announced today - can reach their full potential," she said.
Queensland Senator Nita Green said investment in regional Queensland was important to improve communications services to communities like Julia Creek, Maxwelton and Richmond.
"I look forward to this project making a real difference to the quality of life of local residents."
The project, which was announced last year, cost the federal government $141,000 along with contributions from Wi-Sky Queensland.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.