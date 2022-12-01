The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Wi-Fi upgrades along the Flinders Highway have finished, federal government confirms

December 2 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Upgrades to public Wi-Fi services along the Flinders Highway have been completed. File picture.

More work to public Wi-Fi services has been completed along the Flinders Highway between Richmond and Julia Creek, the federal government confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.