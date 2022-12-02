The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

All of Richmond's eight flood cameras turned off ahead of wet season

JC
By Jeremy Cook
December 3 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Flinders River Bottom Crossing near Richmond suffered severe flooding in early 2019. Picture Richmond Shire Council.

Flood cameras in the north west Queensland town of Richmond have been switched off and are not expected to come back online until after the 2022-2023 wet season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.