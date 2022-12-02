The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Charities and finance experts are urging caution around credit products this Christmas

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
December 3 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Experts are advising caution around Buy Now Pay Later and other forms of credit this Christmas.

Finance experts and charities are urging safe spending over Christmas, warning against falling into so-called debt traps with Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.