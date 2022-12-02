Finance experts and charities are urging safe spending over Christmas, warning against falling into so-called debt traps with Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services.
BNPL services allow customers to pay for purchases in regular instalments, often at no interest and with low fees, however late fees are charged for missed payments.
Kathe Lenehan, a senior financial counsellor at charity YFS, said she and her colleagues were seeing more clients struggling to pay debts to multiple BNPL services.
"We are seeing more and more clients who are using multiple BNPL services," Ms Lenehan said.
"When they buy using several different BNPL services it is easy for these small, borrowed amounts to add up very quickly which can cause financial stress.
"Financial counsellors are seeing people come to YFS with eight or more BNPL products."
A report by the Treasury claims 19 per cent of surveyed BNPL users cut back or went without essentials to make payments in the first quarter of 2022.
Chartered Accountants ANZ spokesman Simon Grant said although there was some utility to them, BNPL services and other forms of credit should be used with caution.
"While this payment method has allowed people to get products earlier than they otherwise would have, it has also created a financial black hole that some consumers are struggling to get out of," Mr Grant said.
"It may be tempting to load up your BNPL account with multiple or big purchases, but when the repayments all hit at once, week in week out, you will curse the holiday period and struggle to make ends meet.
"Do your research before taking out a credit card too, as some have attractive incentives like bonus points, but you often have to spend a certain amount before those incentives kick in."
Ms Lenehan recommended those in precarious financial situations apply for a no-interest loan to pay for large essential items such as appliances or schoolbooks as an alternative to BNPL or credit cards.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.