Winton Droughtmaster stud principal dies unexpectedly at home

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated December 2 2022 - 4:53pm, first published 3:00pm
Peter and Deleece Carrington

The Droughtmaster community, and the wider Winton community, is mourning the tragic loss of Ronald Peter Carrington, better known as Peter, of Rondel Droughtmaster Stud, Winton.

