One of Mount Isa's most adored Christmas traditions returned again for another year in 2022.
The annual Christmas light cavalcade has taken place in the Isa for more than a decade and typically involves hundreds of vehicles touring the streets to catch a glimpse of some of the city's best Christmas displays.
The 2022 tour took place on December 4 with first place prize won by a household in Townview with more than 70 inflatable decorations and thousands of sparkling lights.
Other prizes were handed out for second and third place as well as special recognition for the cavalcade's "Best Dressed Car".
With the help of organisers, The North West Star has put together an interactive map of homes that took part as well as a few extra addresses which were sent in.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.