Jacqueline Engman secured the top prize at the 2022 Mount Isa Fashions on the Field Summer Series final, winning Lady of the Year and taking home $5,000 in prize money.
Ms Engman claimed victory at the Mount Isa Race Club's Christmas Summer Cup race meet on November 26.
She described the win as an "unexpected" one, after having only won 'Best Millinery' on St Patrick's Day in 2021.
"It was absolutely unreal," she said
"It took me a while to sort of let it sink in."
Ms Engman basked in the glory of her triumph, saying she had been planning her winning outfit for months.
"I know that all of the other ladies that usually compete were all in the final, and they always look absolutely amazing," she said.
"I'm blown away by their outfits every single time, so seeing them all rock up that day ... I definitely didn't think I was going to win."
The excitement of the day, however, was softened for some. The 2022 competition would mark the last year the event would be run by organisers Reegyn McElligot and Caroline Lucas.
The pair took control of the event in 2019 to rebrand and re-energise it.
The pair took to social media to announce their decision to step down and hand the event back to the Mount Isa Race Club.
"After 4 years, Caroline & Reegyn are handing the Mount Isa Races Fashions on the Field back to the Mount Isa Race Club," their Facebook post said.
"We have had a great time organising, hosting and being apart of bringing racing fashion to the local races and hosting our very first SMH Summer Series this year."
The pair established an organising committee in early 2019 to boost the competition's pedigree in the region.
Ms Engman paid tribute to the pair's legacy, saying they had "completely transformed" Mount Isa's Fashions on the Field.
"They've done an absolutely incredible job," she said.
"We weren't even on the map for ages, and now they've just turned it into this event that's actually got us on the scene."
Ms McElligot said it was an enormous day and praised all the entrants.
"We had all of our entrants from the year attend, which was fantastic and we had a guest judge fly in [from Brisbane], Leigh McCoy," she said.
In reflecting on the past four years as organiser, Ms McElligot noted that she'd seen a "massive increase" in people attending the races for the Fashions on the Field event.
"We've even had people from out of town like Brisbane and Cairns to attend the race days and compete in a fashions on the field."
