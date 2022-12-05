The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Temperatures to reach mid-forties as summer begins in north west Queensland

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:44pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maximum temperatures in Mount Isa are forecast to hover in the mid-forties for the upcoming week. File picture.

Temperatures in the north west are set to soar as the region enters the first few weeks of summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.