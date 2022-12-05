Temperatures in the north west are set to soar as the region enters the first few weeks of summer.
Daytime maximum temperatures are likely to push mid-forties, possibly reaching as high as 45 degrees in locations such as Camooweal, Birdsville, Bedourie and Doomadgee.
As the region enters its first full week of December, the Bureau of Meteorology forecast shows sunny skies for the majority of the week.
Tuesday's forecast shows light winds and sunny skies with temperatures reaching a top of 40 degrees and a minimum of 22.
Sunny skies and light north westerly winds of up to 20km/h are expected on Wednesday morning with temperatures then reaching a maximum of 42 degrees during the day and an overnight low of 24.
Similar conditions are expected for Thursday with only a few more clouds about. Temperatures are forecast to rise to 43 degrees during the day before falling to 26 degrees.
Sunny conditions are again predicted for Friday with light south easterly winds of up to 20km/h expected during the morning. A slight 5 per cent chance of rain is also forecasted with daytime temperatures reaching a top of 44 degrees and a low of 28.
Parts of the region could get some rain heading in to the weekend with a slight chance of a shower and a thunderstorm on Sunday afternoon. Maximum temperatures will hover around 43 degrees across the weekend with minimum temperatures falling to 27 degrees on Saturday and 25 degrees on Sunday.
Throughout the week, sun protection is recommended from 8:20am to 4:40pm with the UV index predicted to reach an extreme rating of 13.
It will be marginally cooler, up in the Gulf with maximum temperatures in Normanton and Burketown forecast to reach the high thirties while temperatures in Doomadgee will hover around the low to mid-forties. A possible shower and thunderstorm is also forecast on Wednesday and Sunday afternoon in Normanton.
As for the lake levels, Mount Isa Water Board reports Lake Moondarra is sitting at 32.6 per cent capacity, while Lake Julius is at 88.8 per cent.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
