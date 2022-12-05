The Queensland government has rolled out housing action plans to address short and long term housing problems across six Western Queensland councils.
The Local Housing Action Plans were rolled out as pilot programs for the Flinders, Boulia, Carpentaria, Blackall-Tambo and Murweh councils.
The pilot plans included an assessment of housing availability, a view of the rental market, social housing, demand for aged care and emergency housing.
The plans were developed in consultation with the Western Queensland Alliance of Councils (WQAC) with the state government confirming that the pilot sites will inform how action plans are rolled out to WQAC's other 16 other councils.
North West Queensland Regional Organisation of Councils Chair and Carpentaria Shire Council Mayor Cr Jack Bawden welcomed the pilot.
"Getting Local Housing Action Plans off the ground means we can identify solutions sooner and coordinate responses to the housing challenges facing rural and remote council areas," he said.
All plans identified four key aims to address solutions to ongoing housing problems.
These included aiming to "develop agreed priority actions, establish strong foundations for longer-term housing responses, incorporate existing information and plans, and facilitate targeted interaction between all parties through agreed actions."
Lack of housing in the region was raised as a key topic at the WQAC conference in March 2022 after a 2021 report revealed a chronic shortage of housing in Western Queensland.
The report, commissioned and released by WQAC, showed a "significant" level of underinvestment in housing for the region. The average value of approved residential building work in the three years leading up to June 2020 was $320 per capita throughout the region, compared to $2,675 per capita in Brisbane, the report found.
Deputy Premier and Local Government Minister Steven Miles said the plans will equip councils to better respond to a range of "immediate, emerging and longer-term housing challenges".
"Affordable and available housing remains an issue in all corners of the state, with our rural and remote communities facing unique challenges," he said.
"These action plans are an important step towards finding local housing solutions that will meet the individual needs of local communities.
"This gives local governments a clearer path forward to respond to housing need and help ensure more Queenslanders have a place to call home."
The $200,000 initiative was a commitment under the Queensland Housing and Homelessness Action Plan 2021-2025.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
