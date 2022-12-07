The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa's annual Sign-on Expo will return on February 4 in 2023

JC
By Jeremy Cook
December 7 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mount Isa Tigers AFL team were part of the 2022 sign on expo.

Mount Isa's sports club sign-on expo will return in early 2023 to give the city's sporting organisations an opportunity to boost membership numbers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.