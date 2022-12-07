Mount Isa's sports club sign-on expo will return in early 2023 to give the city's sporting organisations an opportunity to boost membership numbers.
The event, which is organised by the Mount Isa City Council, will be held on Saturday, February 4 from 9am to 1pm and will make a return to the Mount Isa Mines Entertainment Centre, formerly known as the Buchanan Park Entertainment Centre.
The 2022 event was moved to the Civic Centre after the Council identified legal issues around who could attend Buchanan Park.
The expo has been running annually since 2016 to expose and connect residents to the wide range of sporting clubs in the community.
Attendance is free and it will give locals a chance to meet and speak with representatives of the many clubs, community groups and sporting codes, to possibly sign up and become members or enrol in competitions.
All sports clubs, not-for-profit organisations, volunteer groups and associated supplies can register online for a stall at the expo. Stallholders, in previous years, have ranged from rugby to tennis, dance, quilting, chiropractors, music ensembles and board games.
Site registration is also free, however stallholders must have public liability insurance to the value of $20 million. The Council has also encouraged stallholders to decorate and brand stalls for maximum exposure.
According to the Council, Mount Isa has more than 70 sporting clubs and organisations which run throughout the year.
The sign on expo is a chance particularly for new residents to shop around for hobbies and sports.
For more information, call Council's Community Development Officer on 4747 3200.
The expo was highlighted as a focus for the continued development and support of Mount Isa's sporting culture in the Council's Sport and Recreation Strategy for 2018-2027.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
